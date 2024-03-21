Johannesburg struggles with a water crisis years in the making

Millions of people in Johannesburg have been left without consistent access to clean water over the past two weeks, in the latest crisis to highlight the precariousness of South Africa’s water supply.

A large swath of South Africa’s biggest city was left without water for 11 days, Bloomberg reported, while residents from both affluent and poorer neighborhoods have been forced to line up for hours to get water from municipal tankers.

Rand Water, the bulk supplier for the city’s residents, has been under “severe pressure”, city authorities announced, adding that the entire water supply system is strained to the point of collapse.