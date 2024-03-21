EU seeks to boost aid to Ukraine via bonds and frozen assets

EU leaders are meeting on Thursday and Friday to discuss how to ramp up their support for Ukraine and boost European defense production, as U.S. aid to Ukraine will likely be delayed for at least another month.

The European Council summit’s agenda includes a plan proposed by EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to use the profits generated from frozen Russian assets to fund Ukraine, as well as a France-backed proposal to issue defense bonds, which is facing resistance from Germany and the Netherlands.

The two-day meeting of European leaders comes as Washington lawmakers are about to go on recess, likely punting a possible vote on U.S. assistance to Ukraine until April at least.