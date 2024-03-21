Chinese nationalists attack Netflix’s ‘3 Body Problem’

Netflix’s adaptation of the highly-acclaimed Chinese science fiction novel, The Three Body Problem, is at the center of a social media culture war.

Chinese nationalist are criticizing Hollywood’s take on Liu Cixin’s work for casting non-Chinese and non-Asian actors and centering the story in the United Kingdom. The scenes that do focus on China portray the country as “dark” and ”tyrannical,” one Weibo user wrote.

While The Three Body Problem and other works by Liu have become some of China’s most revered cultural exports of the 21st century, they also illustrate Beijing’s tightening grip on entertainment to shape the country’s global narrative.