Apple and other big tech firms’ message to regulators: Bring it on

Apple on Thursday joined the list of big tech companies being sued for allegedly monopolistic practices by the U.S. government, which along with overseas regulators has ratcheted up the heat on Silicon Valley’s giants.

Their response: Bring it on.

Big tech companies keep chumming the waters by pursuing investments and partnerships that will only increase their influence over next-generation technologies. They have poured billions of dollars into AI startups that might someday compete with them. Google and Apple are in talks over an AI partnership that closely resembles their existing search-engine deal, which is already the focus of a Justice Department lawsuit. They are fighting back in court.

Commercial pressures are winning over regulatory caution. Microsoft, no stranger to major antitrust action, has been especially front-footed. It successfully defended its $75 billion takeover of Activision, beating the Federal Trade Commission in court; used its coffers to lure cash-strapped AI startups onto its cloud platform; and this week acqui-hired most of another AI company, Inflection.

These arrangements will test the bounds of traditional antitrust enforcement, which is focused on control takeovers.

“Is this really a passive investment or is something more going on?” FTC Chair Lina Khan said in January. “Anytime you have control or influence being exercised through some of these partnerships… it could have implications for competition.”