What you should know about Boris Johnson’s ‘partygate’ dossier

Former U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson accepted he misled Parliament over parties at his office during COVID-19 lockdowns but said he did not do so intentionally or recklessly.

The statement forms part of a 52-page document Johnson submitted in response to a parliamentary inquiry into whether he set out to mislead lawmakers about illegal gatherings at 10 Downing Street.

Johnson’s statement was released Tuesday by the Committee of Privileges, which has been conducting an inquiry into the former premier since April.