Here are the early reviews for new AI bots Bard, Ernie, and Bing Image Creator

Ernie Bot

Early reviews for Baidu's Ernie Bot have been pretty blunt: the software has a long way to go before reaching the capabilities of its American counterparts. But there is still optimism that it could soon become a true competitor. One function many were particularly keen about was its image-generating capabilities, a feature that sets it apart from many American rivals.

Developers have hinted that the software struggles with some basic functions that are still being fixed. Many on Weibo, China’s version of Twitter, pointed out that Ernie Bot struggles to generate accurate results, with “Nonsense” a popular tech blogger, showing how it provided inaccurate dates about the lives of two Chinese emperors. “Simply put, there is a huge gap,” he said.

Bard

After Google announced Bard last month, the tech giant lost $100 billion in market value when the chatbot spat out inaccurate information during a promotional video. Bard was released Tuesday to a limited number of users in the U.S. and U.K. who signed up on a waitlist. The bot was described by Google as an “early experiment.”

The Verge’s James Vincent said Bard answers questions fluidly and is faster than ChatGPT and Bing, but appears to be more limited in its capabilities. The bot handled some tricky prompts, but “trying to extract factual information from Bard is hit-and-miss,” Vincent wrote. He added: “Bard needs to expand its repertoire if its voice is going to be heard."

Bing Image Creator

Microsoft announced Tuesday that it plans to integrate the Bing Image Creator tool into its new Bing chat interface, which uses OpenAI’s technology. The new feature uses an advanced version of OpenAI’s viral DALL-E model, and allows users to directly tell the chatbot what kind of image they want it to generate.

Reviews are limited ahead of a full rollout, but early feedback on social media is generally positive. Javi Lopez, who writes a newsletter about AI tools, said Bing Image Creator isn’t as powerful as Midjourney, another AI text-to-image creator, but called it a “very respectable step forward” for Microsoft.

“It is finally the first time that generative imaging has reached the masses,” Lopez said.