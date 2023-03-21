In photos: Cherry blossom season has arrived in Tokyo

Japan’s celebrated cherry blossom trees have started blooming, drawing crowds of spectators to parks for viewing parties.

The season began early this year with the Japan Meteorological Agency declaring the first bloom on March 14. The early onset matched a record last seen in 2020 and 2021, The Japan Times reported.

Japanese meteorologists analyze temperature data each year to predict when the trees might show their white and pink flowers. Some forecasters even employ mathematical models, algorithms, and crowdsourcing techniques to deduce the start of the season, which can begin as late as May in Japan’s northernmost regions.

Here’s a look at the blooms so far in the capital Tokyo.

#1: Cherry blossoms in Ueno Park

REUTERS/Androniki Christodoulou

#2: Spectators feed birds and snap photos of the blooms

REUTERS/Androniki Christodoulou

#3: A couple stands beneath cherry tree branches

REUTERS/Androniki Christodoulou

#4: A bird rests in a cherry blossoms

REUTERS/Issei Kato

#5: People gather for a blossom viewing party