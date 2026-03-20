Surge in happiness across Africa driven by youth satisfaction

Happiness among young people has risen rapidly in countries like Congo Brazzaville, Niger, and Togo in recent years, according to Gallup’s 2026 World Happiness Report. In particular, Togo has enjoyed significant progress, after being classified as the world’s least happy country in 2013; it has since risen 20 places in the global ranking, with stronger social support cited as a significant factor. Mauritius, which has among the highest GDP per capita in Africa, was ranked highest on the continent at 73 out of 147 countries, while Nigeria’s ranking fell by one place, and South Africa — which faces youth unemployment at 57% — fell by six places from 2025 to 2026.