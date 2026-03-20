Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2026 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Semafor World Economy
Africa newsletter icon
From Semafor Africa
In your inbox, 3x per week
Sign up

Surge in happiness across Africa driven by youth satisfaction

Mar 20, 2026, 10:08am EDT
PostEmailWhatsapp
School children in Niger react playfully to the sight of a camera on the street.
Scott Peterson/Getty Images

Happiness among young people has risen rapidly in countries like Congo Brazzaville, Niger, and Togo in recent years, according to Gallup’s 2026 World Happiness Report. In particular, Togo has enjoyed significant progress, after being classified as the world’s least happy country in 2013; it has since risen 20 places in the global ranking, with stronger social support cited as a significant factor. Mauritius, which has among the highest GDP per capita in Africa, was ranked highest on the continent at 73 out of 147 countries, while Nigeria’s ranking fell by one place, and South Africa — which faces youth unemployment at 57% — fell by six places from 2025 to 2026.

A chart showing changes in youth happiness by country.
Paige Bruton
AD