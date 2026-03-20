Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2026 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Semafor World Economy
Washington, DC newsletter icon
From Semafor Washington, DC
In your inbox, every weekday
Sign up

Exclusive / Senate prepares for a long weekend slog

Burgess Everett
Burgess Everett
Congressional Bureau Chief
Mar 20, 2026, 5:04am EDT
PostEmailWhatsapp
Bernie Moreno
Evan Vucci/Reuters

Senators are preparing for a long weekend in Washington ahead of the March 27 recess.

The upper chamber is expected to vote again today on funding the Department of Homeland Security, as this partial government shutdown ties with the 2018-19 lapse for the second-longest ever, at 35 days.

“We will get DHS funded. We’re going to be here until that happens,” said Sen. Bernie Moreno, R-Ohio. “We’re dug in, baby.”

That vote is expected to fail, though White House border czar Tom Homan did meet with a bipartisan group of senators on Thursday — a “positive” development, said one Democratic senator.

On Saturday, the chamber is expected to vote on an amendment to the GOP’s voting bill designed to bar transgender women from women’s sports. On Sunday the Senate will likely take its first procedural vote on Sen. Markwayne Mullin’s bid to lead DHS.

AD