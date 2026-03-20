Exclusive / Senate prepares for a long weekend slog

Senators are preparing for a long weekend in Washington ahead of the March 27 recess.

The upper chamber is expected to vote again today on funding the Department of Homeland Security, as this partial government shutdown ties with the 2018-19 lapse for the second-longest ever, at 35 days.

“We will get DHS funded. We’re going to be here until that happens,” said Sen. Bernie Moreno, R-Ohio. “We’re dug in, baby.”

That vote is expected to fail, though White House border czar Tom Homan did meet with a bipartisan group of senators on Thursday — a “positive” development, said one Democratic senator.

On Saturday, the chamber is expected to vote on an amendment to the GOP’s voting bill designed to bar transgender women from women’s sports. On Sunday the Senate will likely take its first procedural vote on Sen. Markwayne Mullin’s bid to lead DHS.