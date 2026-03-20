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Netanyahu suggests Iran war could end soon

Mar 20, 2026, 6:14am EDT
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Smoke rises following a strike in Sitra Island.
Stringer/File Photo/Reuters

Israel’s prime minister suggested the Iran war may end “a lot faster than people think,” in remarks that sought to play down divisions with the US.

Benjamin Netanyahu said three weeks of US-Israeli strikes had destroyed Iran’s ability to enrich uranium and produce ballistic missiles; Tehran quickly denied the latter charge.

The Israeli premier insisted his alliance with US President Donald Trump was unshaken, though the American leader has publicly admonished Netanyahu for an attack on an Iranian gas field, while top US intelligence officials have outlined diverging war goals from Israel’s. “In a war… with no end in sight,” the energy facility strikes “revealed that the two allies were clearly not coordinated in their approach,” The New York Times wrote.

A chart showing the change in Brent crude and gas prices.
Prashant Rao
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