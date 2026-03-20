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Exclusive / Conservative group, teacher’s union team up on chatbots

Rachyl Jones
Rachyl Jones
Tech Reporter
Mar 20, 2026, 2:27pm EDT
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Randi Weingarten speaking at Semafor’s State of Happiness event.
Randi Weingarten speaking at Semafor’s State of Happiness event. Kris Tripplaar/Semafor.

The issue of children having access to chatbots is uniting even the unlikeliest of groups.

Moms for Liberty, the political organization trying to get race and LGBTQ themes out of schools, has aligned with one of America’s largest teacher’s unions.

The two groups “haven’t gotten along on almost anything,” Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers, said at Semafor’s State of Happiness event Thursday. “We’re together on this because we’re seeing what is happening to our kids, and it really is us against [the] money.”

Meanwhile, lawmakers have failed to pass any meaningful regulation around online safety. At the event, Rep. Kat Cammack, a Republican from Florida, highlighted the standoff between the House and Senate on online safety and tech regulation, with House members looking for insight into the algorithms, and the Senate seeking control over how they are built. She joked, “In the House, we always say, ‘the other party is the opposition, but the Senate is the enemy.’”

“There’s going to have to be a tremendous amount of work done to even get us to a space where we can get in the room and hash out the differences,” she said.

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