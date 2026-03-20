Chatbots are learning from Reddit and LinkedIn

Turns out what the growing class of LinkedInfluencers say sort of matters.

Top AI models are mostly citing Reddit and LinkedIn when delivering answers and content to users, according to a recent study by AI marketing company Semrush.

For marketers, this means posts from a company and its employees on social media are directly influencing how the brand appears in AI results. And unlike the internet norms of the last decade, virality doesn’t drive uptake. For consumers, there’s a different takeaway. Reddit, LinkedIn, and many of the other domains most often cited in AI aren’t exactly the pinnacle of objective, quality information.

It’s a reminder to take AI recommendations with a grain of salt, knowing ChatGPT’s advice on how to ask for a raise or break up with a significant other can just be an amalgamation of Redditors’ opinions — the good, the bad, and the ugly.