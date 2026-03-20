African governments tackle online gambling

African governments are imposing restrictions on online betting amid growing fears of a rise in gambling addiction on the continent.

South Africa’s gambling industry regulator estimates that around two-thirds of adults engage in online bets, more than double 2017 levels. In response, Pretoria has proposed a 20% tax on online gambling profits, a move that could also boost government coffers. Malawi and Zimbabwe have recently imposed similar restrictions too, Reuters reported.

Gambling is one of the most harmful addictions, according to experts: Estimates show that 2% to 5% of gamblers will develop compulsive behaviors, while one in five of compulsive gamblers will attempt suicide, higher than for any other category of addict, The Atlantic’s McKay Coppins wrote.