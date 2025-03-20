US weighs further pullbacks on aid to South Africa amid escalating tensions

The US is reportedly stalling the distribution of $2.6 billion in multilateral climate finance to South Africa, the latest sign of fraying ties between the two nations.

Washington had already blocked direct aid after accusing Pretoria — without evidence — of unlawfully expropriating land from white farmers; the White House has since declared South Africa’s ambassador to the US “persona non grata.”

The wider American aid pullback has left a wide gap in Africa’s climate finance needs, which other rich countries will struggle to fill. “We’re entering a world of more constraints,” the head of Britain’s development finance office told Semafor. “You need to do more with less.”





