US drops to lowest position ever in World Happiness Report

The US has slumped to its lowest position ever in the annual World Happiness Report, dropping to 24th place in the 2025 ranking.

Predictably, the Nordic nations dominate the rankings, with Finland, Denmark, Iceland, and Sweden maintaining the top four spots. Mexico and Costa Rica were new entrants to the top 10 happiest countries this year, while Afghanistan, which was the least happy country, hit a historic low in the report.

The report noted that the US’ happiness drop is linked with a decline in social trust, and a rise in dining alone. Eating with people is closely correlated with wellbeing, the report added, a habit that has diminished drastically in the US alongside the rise of single-person households.

The World Happiness Report is a partnership of Gallup, the Oxford Wellbeing Research Centre, the UN Sustainable Development Solutions Network and the World Happiness Report’s Editorial Board.

This decline in happiness “explains a large share in the rise in political polarisation and votes against ‘the system,’” the report said. Among unhappy people, low-trust individuals are likely to turn to the far right, while high-trust individuals are more inclined to vote for the far left.

While deaths of despair, preventable deaths due to suicide, alcohol abuse, or drug overdoses, have dropped in much of the world, the US has experienced the world’s greatest increase in premature deaths from 2000-2019.

Semafor is in conversation with officials from some of the world’s happiest countries, as well as decision-makers and leaders to discuss the World Happiness Report’s key themes around kindness and generosity and policies to improve social connections and wellbeing.