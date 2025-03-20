Trump to order closure of Department of Education

US President Donald Trump will reportedly order the shutdown of the Department of Education today.

Conservatives have long targeted the agency, accusing it of pushing progressive agendas in its curricula, and saying education policy should be handled at state level.

Actually closing the department may be difficult, though: Shutting down a cabinet-level government agency would require Democratic support to obtain the 60 votes required in the Senate, underscoring the limits of Trump’s apparent strategy of favoring headline-grabbing executive orders over legislative action.

“The furious pace of executive orders and announcements seems to have served Mr. Trump well so far,” one analyst wrote in The New York Times, “but the strategy is beginning to show diminishing returns.”