Private jet companies cruise through US air travel slowdown

Private jet operators are bucking the slowdown reported by US commercial airlines in recent weeks, bolstering industry executives’ hopes that the premium end of the aviation market may remain more resilient, at least in the short term.

“We haven’t seen the weakness that others have reported. It’s possible that we’re insulated from it. It’s possible that we could see it in a later phase if the erosion of consumer confidence continues,” George Mattson, CEO of on-demand aviation company Wheels Up, told Semafor.

Delta Air Lines, which sold its private jets business to Wheels Up and is now its largest shareholder, was one of four US carriers to lower its guidance for the quarter. Weakening consumer and business confidence, coupled with lower US government spending on travel as the Trump administration cuts agencies’ budgets, have knocked the S&P 500 passenger airlines index by 20% in the past month.

The top end of the market has been more robust, however, with United CEO Scott Kirby telling an investor conference that “international, long haul, Hawaii, [and] premium all remain really strong.”

In a sign of confidence, Vista Global, the private aviation group behind the VistaJet and XO brands, this week secured a $600 million equity injection from a group of investors led by RRJ Capital. Embraer’s stock also hit a record after it announced the largest order in its 30-year history last month, to supply Flexjet with up to 212 jets under a deal worth up to $7 billion at current list prices.