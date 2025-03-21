Miliband calls on CEOs to fill gap left by cuts to government aid budgets

One of the world’s largest humanitarian organizations is calling on businesses to help fill the gap left by cuts to government aid budgets as part of a broader “reinvention” of global aid.

David Miliband, CEO of the International Rescue Committee and a former UK foreign secretary, told Semafor his group could lose a third of its roughly $1.5 billion in revenues because of the Trump administration’s cuts to programs funded through USAID and the State Department.

With the UK and other European countries also diverting humanitarian budgets to defense spending, “there needs to be a new global bargain about how to address symptoms of political failure, which are humanitarian needs of a high and growing kind,” he said. That would include a bigger contribution from the private sector: “The core of the argument is that if you want to enjoy the fruits of globalization, you need to bear the burdens.”

There is both a moral and a strategic case for companies to offer more support, argued Miliband, who met businesses on the US West Coast this week and said the response from private-sector donors has been “pretty good” in recent weeks.

Companies have a self-interest in helping to address problems governments are retreating from — not just to motivate employees looking to work for companies “doing the right thing” but because an “untended humanitarian crisis leads to political instability,” he said.

The IRC has suspended or terminated more than half of its US-funded efforts since the Trump administration canceled more than 80% of USAID’s programs. “The US has long been the anchor of the global aid system,” providing about 40% of all humanitarian funding, Miliband said: “The anchor has been pulled up.”