Microsoft chose not to exercise $12 billion Coreweave option

Microsoft chose not to exercise a nearly $12 billion option to buy more data-center capacity from CoreWeave, people familiar with the matter said, a sign that big tech companies are starting to right-size and tailor their AI budgets.

CoreWeave, which is readying for the year’s most closely watched IPO, quickly found another buyer — OpenAI snapped up the contract last week — and Microsoft has reiterated its plan to spend $80 billion on AI. Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang told thousands of eager fans at the company’s annual conference on Tuesday that the appetite for AI is only growing, and the limiting factor is the raw power needed to run increasingly gargantuan data centers.

Coreweave and Microsoft declined to comment.

Initial reports suggested that Microsoft was dissatisfied with Coreweave’s services and cut its spending with the company as a result, something which Coreweave pushed back on. “All of our contractual relationships continue as planned – nothing has been cancelled, and no one has walked away from their commitments,” a spokesperson said at the time.

AD

Coreweave’s IPO, which according to a person familiar with the matter seeks to raise $2.7 billion at a roughly $30 billion valuation, is seen as a litmus test for the broader AI space. It’s the first big public offering for a pureplay artificial intelligence company since ChatGPT released its software in 2022.

Investors panicked in February when an analyst note, strongly refuted by Microsoft, suggested that the company was pulling out of datacenter leases. The market has become hyper-sensitive to any signs that AI spending could fall.