Mexico City’s art scene takes off

Mexico City’s art scene is booming, turning Latin America’s biggest city into one of the region’s leading markets.

The Mexican capital’s rich traditions and comparatively affordable studio space — as well as lax restrictions during the pandemic — have drawn artists from around the world, feeding a blossoming network of galleries that are fast gaining international recognition.

The city has also become host to several internationally recognized art fairs, highlighting “the strength and depth of the Mexican capital,” Artsy reported, with some experts comparing its thriving art market to London in the 1990s or Berlin at the turn of the century.