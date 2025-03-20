Events Newsletters
Mexico City’s art scene takes off

Jeronimo Gonzalez
Jeronimo Gonzalez
Mar 20, 2025, 6:51am EDT
North America
The Kurimanzutto art gallery in Mexico City.
The Kurimanzutto art gallery in Mexico City. TSolange/Wikimedia Commons CC BY-SA 4.0.
Title icon

The News

Mexico City’s art scene is booming, turning Latin America’s biggest city into one of the region’s leading markets.

The Mexican capital’s rich traditions and comparatively affordable studio space — as well as lax restrictions during the pandemic — have drawn artists from around the world, feeding a blossoming network of galleries that are fast gaining international recognition.

The city has also become host to several internationally recognized art fairs, highlighting “the strength and depth of the Mexican capital,” Artsy reported, with some experts comparing its thriving art market to London in the 1990s or Berlin at the turn of the century.

