Massie tests Trump’s appetite for a primary fight

President Donald Trump has threatened to take down Rep. Thomas Massie before. Now he’s trying again, at the peak of his power in the GOP — and might even succeed this time.

It all depends on how much effort Trump and his allies want to put into finding a worthy opponent for the Kentucky Republican congressman — and whether it’s worth the effort ahead of a 2026 midterm campaign that will surely threaten Republicans’ control of the House.

Massie provoked Trump last week by casting the lone Republican vote against the party’s government funding plan, sending the president to social media to declare that “HE SHOULD BE PRIMARIED.” Since then, Trump’s former co-campaign manager has taunted Massie, as the eccentric yet popular Kentuckian revealed his fundraising totals have spiked.

Trump has vowed to topple GOP lawmakers before, with varying degrees of ultimate investment — and success. He backed a successful challenger to former Rep. Bob Good, the onetime Freedom Caucus chair who initially endorsed Trump rival Ron DeSantis in 2024.

But the party’s ranks are peppered with incumbents, from Rep. Laurel Lee to now-Senate Majority Leader John Thune, who’ve drawn Trump’s wrath and later earned his favor (or who defeated the foe he backed, like Sen. Lisa Murkowski). And unlike in 2020, there is a more serious behind-the-scenes push to find a challenger well ahead of the primary.

“The difference this time: the best candidate will be recruited locally,” a person familiar with the push to oust Massie told Semafor, adding that the congressman’s critics don’t want him to be able to say his primary challenger was ”‘handpicked’ in Washington.”

Although Massie hasn’t faced the full might of Trump’s base in a primary before, his objections to a pandemic aid bill in 2020 caused the then-president to say he should be evicted from the Republican Party. Massie drew a primary opponent that year, Todd McMurtry, who he easily defeated; he criticized McMurtry for “alt-right” social media posts.

This time around, Massie’s adversaries hope a better recruit, with Trump’s endorsement and financial backing, might increase their chances of beating him.

But the incumbent doesn’t sound worried about an onslaught that he said has shown off his independence from Trump and boosted his conservative cred.

“The accusation they’re making against me actually reinforces the base that I have in Kentucky,” Massie told Semafor. “So what they do is, they try to run ‘to the Trump’ of me, instead of to the right of me.”