Israel could expand war into West Bank, Netanyahu warns

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned Israel could expand its war into the occupied West Bank, saying he was “aware of the possibility that a larger and more powerful front could open up.”

His comments came after a seven-week ceasefire with Hamas in Gaza was shattered Tuesday when Israel launched a ground invasion. The enclave’s Hamas-run health ministry said 710 people have been killed.

Netanyahu has doubled down on the conflict, saying that “a larger and more powerful front” could open in the other Palestinian territory, where Israeli troops have begun moving into refugee camps. Israel’s military is stretched to the limit, the Financial Times wrote: It was designed to fight “short and decisive wars,” but hundreds of thousands of Israelis have now been in unbroken service for months.