Greenpeace ordered to pay $667m over oil pipeline protests

Prashant Rao
Prashant Rao
Mar 20, 2025, 6:41am EDT
Protesters at the site in North Dakota
Stephen Yang/File Photo/Reuters
The News

A US jury ordered Greenpeace to pay an oil pipeline operator $667 million for defamation, as activists warned the move would dampen advocacy.

The case centers around protests over the construction of a pipeline in North Dakota: Demonstrations were marred by violence, with the company behind the project blaming Greenpeace. The NGO said it played a minor role in the protests, and framed the lawsuit as an effort to silence opponents of fossil fuels.

It’s one of a growing number of environment-related lawsuits packing global courts: This week, a Peruvian farmer opened his case against the German utility RWE for its alleged responsibility in raising water levels near his home by contributing to global temperature rises.

