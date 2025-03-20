Global EV market faces major shakeup as Tesla recedes, BYD ascends

Asian electrical vehicle optimism is in the ascendent: Chinese EV company BYD’s announcement that its chargers can in five minutes give its cars enough juice to run for 250 miles catapulted its market value to more than $160 billion — far above that of established Western automakers like Ford and GM.

US EV darling Tesla, by contrast, has seen its shares fall precipitously since December: Its market value fell by about $700 billion in that period — wiping some $100 billion off CEO Elon Musk’s net worth, the Financial Times noted.

The divergence marks a broader shift in the industry as smaller, global companies push to innovate beyond their bigger, more established Western rivals.