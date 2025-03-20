Europe looks to strengthen defense at summit

European Union leaders will seek to beef up their military might and claw back influence on Ukraine at a summit today.

The bloc is scrambling to transform itself into a “military superpower” in the face of a US pullback on defense, Politico said, while the continent has been locked out of truce negotiations between Washington, Moscow, and Kyiv. The rush to unify saw Europe’s leaders this week flesh out plans to bolster defense spending, as they discuss stationing peacekeepers in Ukraine.

But deep divisions remain over how to approach the war: Finland’s president told Politico he wants to “militarize Ukraine to its teeth,” but as Le Monde put it, while “the declarations are strong… the facts are more ambiguous.”