EU to delay tariffs on US goods as bloc tries to avert a trade war

The European Union said Thursday that it would delay imposing tariffs on US goods until mid-April as the bloc tries to avert an escalating trade war.

The pause would give the EU time to foster negotiations with the US, officials said: The bloc had earlier this month announced two rounds of counter-tariffs on $28 billion worth of US goods after Washington imposed blanket 25% levies on steel and aluminum on March 12 — US President Donald Trump has threatened further duty hikes against European imports.

However, some European analysts believe that Europe’s chances of successfully negotiating with the administration are slim at best, Reuters reported.