Events Newsletters
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Newsletters
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
IntelligentTransparentGlobal

Bank of England holds interest rates steady, warns of global uncertainty

Mizy Clifton
Mizy Clifton
Mar 20, 2025, 8:52am EDT
UK
Andrew Bailey, the governor of the Bank of England, arrives for a press conference in London.
Kin Cheung/Pool via Reuters
PostEmailWhatsapp
Title icon

The News

The UK’s central bank held base interest rates steady at 4.5% Thursday, indicating it would take a “gradual and careful” approach to further easing amid sluggish wage growth and a looming trade war.

The Bank of England’s announcement was littered with references to uncertainty — Bloomberg counted nine.

“Since the [Monetary Policy Committee’s] previous meeting, global trade policy has intensified, and the US has made a range of tariff announcements, to which some governments have responded,” the Bank said in a statement.

The decision comes a day after the US Federal Reserve and the Bank of Japan also left interest rates unchanged at 0.5%, in line with market expectations, with the Japanese bank citing caution over the ”ever-evolving situation regarding trade.

AD
AD