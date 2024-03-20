Vietnam’s president resigns after less than a year in office

Most critical decade for Vietnam’s development

Source: Radio Free Asia

The shakeup comes at a critical time for the country of nearly 100 million. Questions have swirled around the health of the 79-year-old Communist Party leader, Nguyễn Phú Trọng, who may step down after his current term ends in 2026. His successor “will govern during the most consequential decade of Vietnam’s development,” Radio Free Asia wrote. The trajectories of the U.S. and China will be especially crucial, as Vietnam depends on the superpowers for trade, while simultaneously benefitting from investment by other countries looking for a less risky alternative to China. If the U.S. leans toward isolationism under a second Donald Trump term “and China becomes more chaotic, diplomacy will have to be performed on a knife’s edge.”