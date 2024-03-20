US records highest number of abortions in a decade, despite bans

The United States recorded its highest number of abortions in over a decade during 2023, the first full calendar year after the Supreme Court’s decision to strike down Roe v. Wade allowed states to ban the procedure.

An estimated 1,026,690 Americans had an abortion last year, according to the Guttmacher Institute, a nonprofit focused on reproductive rights. That was 10% more than in 2020, the last year for which there is comprehensive data.

The Guttmacher Institute said a key factor in the rise was likely an increase in access to telehealth since the pandemic, allowing women to obtain the abortion pill online instead of visiting a clinic. Abortion via medication accounted for 63% of all abortions last year — up from 53% in 2020.