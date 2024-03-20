Niger’s decision to end a US military pact raises new uncertainty

This is about Russia and its deepening ties with Niger. The junta in Niamey kicked out French troops late last year. It has turned to Russia for military assistance in recent months, as have Mali and Burkina Faso.

The claim that the U.S. team adopted a “condescending attitude” is part of a broader pushback against Western powers who military rulers in the region say want to control African governments and benefit from their resources while not doing enough to fight jihadist insurgents. That sentiment is understandable when applied to Western powers in general. For example, Niger has some of the world’s largest deposits of uranium which France extracted for years to run its nuclear power plants. Other Western countries also have deep business and economic interests in West Africa.

With insurgents killing thousands and forcing millions to flee their homes in parts of the subregion — most notably in Niger, Mali, Burkina Faso and northern Nigeria — it is not surprising that there would be a move to try something new, particularly if there is a sense that the West is benefiting without improving the security situation.

Unfortunately, the various moves by Niger, Mali and Burkina Faso seem likely to prompt a deterioration in the security situation. By pushing to leave Ecowas, following their suspension from the regional bloc, they are isolated and lack the support of shared intelligence that help to tackle transnational security threats. And that deficiency will only deepen with the departure of the U.S. and its drone capabilities.

Data from the Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project (ACLED), a U.S.-based crisis-monitoring group, suggests the security situation in the Sahel has been getting worse since the ascent of military governments in Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger — a trio that have cemented their ties in a military cooperation pact. ACLED’s research suggests that the number of people killed by acts of political violence in Burkina Faso in 2023 was double that of the previous year, with more than 8,000 people killed.

Niger’s decision to cut out the U.S. adds to a growing sense of uncertainty over how militants in the Sahel will be fought. Niger, Mali and Burkina Faso have put their faith in Russia to provide military assistance. But its worth remembering that Moscow’s military priorities are directed towards one goal: winning the war in Ukraine. That means any resources provided to assist in the Sahel will be afterthought. The future course of the war in Ukraine is unknown and the rebranding of Wagner after the death of its leader Yevgeny Prigozhin last year is a work of progress, which also adds to the uncertainty.