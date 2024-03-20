EU may allow Ukraine eased entry into bloc

EU plan to limit Ukrainian grain imports fails

Sources: AFP , Politico

A plan to limit grain imports from Ukraine failed Wednesday, as European ambassadors asked for additional time to review its impacts. The plan aimed to address backlash from European farmers who say they are being undercut by low-cost shipments. Tariffs on Ukrainian grain were dropped after Russia’s 2022 invasion in a bid to prop up Ukraine’s economy. The frustration of farmers, however, has meant that Ukraine is seeing worse ties with some nations — something that signals Russia might be winning its grain war, Politico noted. Moscow has deliberately flooded the market with grain, driving prices down globally. “It’s absolutely the case that Russia is using its food exports, particularly wheat exports, as a form of soft power,” Caitlin Welsh, director of the Global Food and Water Security Program at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, told the outlet.