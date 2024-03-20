Boost for electric cars as US brings in toughest climate rules yet

A majority of new cars sold in the United States will be hybrid or electric by 2032 under a landmark climate regulation issued Wednesday that is being lauded as one of the most significant in the country’s history.

While a more gradual shift than the Environmental Protection Agency sought, the new tailpipe pollution limits mark a win for the Biden administration, which has put electric vehicles at the center of its push to fight climate change.

“Today, we’re setting new pollution standards for cars and trucks,” President Joe Biden said in a statement. “U.S. workers will lead the world on autos making clean cars and trucks, each stamped ‘Made in America.’ You have my word.”

The emissions limits will “transform the American automobile market,” The New York Times reported, increasing electric car sales from less than 8% of new vehicle sales currently to the new goal of 56%.

By 2032, most new cars sold in the U.S. will likely be zero-emissions models, which the EPA estimates will prevent the release of more than seven billion tons of carbon dioxide over the next 30 years.