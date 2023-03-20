Xi and Putin are meeting in Moscow. Here’s what you need to know

Putin hails Xi’s ‘symbolic’ visit

Xi’s trip to Moscow is the first of his third term, and also his first visit to Russia since the country launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine last year. Although the two leaders have previously met around 40 times, Putin said Xi’s current visit is a symbolic one, adding that the two countries have “plenty of common tasks and objectives.” Xi seemed to agree: Speaking Monday, he celebrated the two countries “close ties,” according to Russia state media

China’s peace plan to be discussed

Putin reportedly told Xi on Monday that he was open to discussing Beijing's peace plan for the Ukraine war. “We are always open to negotiations,” Putin said, adding that Moscow will discuss the issues, including Xi’s initiatives, “which we treat with respect, of course.” Xi laid out a 12-point peace plan last month which included an end to “unilateral sanctions.” The plan did not include that Russia should return occupied Ukrainian territory. It has been widely dismissed by Ukraine’s Western allies.

The world is watching the meeting closely

Ukraine’s foreign ministry is hopeful that Xi will use his influence to end the war. Speaking to AFP, Ukrainian foreign ministry spokesperson Oleg Nikolenko said his country is watching the proceedings closely. “We expect Beijing to use its influence on Moscow to make it put an end to the aggressive war against Ukraine,” Nikolenko said. He’s not alone: A spokesperson for U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak largely echoed those hopes.

Increased economic cooperation

During the three days of meetings, Putin and Xi are also expected to sign dozens of agreements, according to The Wall Street Journal. A leading item on the agenda will be increasing economic cooperation. Russia, previously the world’s largest energy exporter, has relied heavily on China, in the face of Russian sanctions. In 2022, Moscow doubled its rail exports of liquefied petroleum gas to Beijing, industry data reports.