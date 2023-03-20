Who are the US aid worker and French journalist freed after being held hostage in West Africa?

Woodke, a Christian humanitarian aid worker, had been held hostage for six years after being kidnapped in Niger.

The White House confirmed his release Monday. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan tweeted that he was "gratified & relieved" to see Woodke's release.

"The U.S. thanks Niger for its help in bringing him home to all who miss & love him. I thank so many across our government who’ve worked tirelessly toward securing his freedom," Sullivan added. He didn't provide any more details on Woodke's location after his release.

The release of Woodke and Dubois comes after Blinken visited Niger last Thursday and announced $150 million in new humanitarian aid for Africa's Sahel region. The U.S. is looking to strengthen ties with Niger as violence committed by extremist groups threatens to further destabilize the region.