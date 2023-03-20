Internet Archive heads to court to defend its digital library

The archival site temporarily suspended a cap on how many users could access a particular document at one time during the COVID-19 pandemic, a decision that triggered the 2020 suit by four of the largest names in publishing.

Hachette Book Group, John Wiley & Sons Inc., Penguin Random House, and HarperCollins allege that the archive’s materials have meant a loss of revenue and large-scale piracy.

But Internet Archive maintains that its operations are in line with fair use standards, and akin to what brick-and-mortar libraries offer. It says that owning a thing entitles them to lend it, raising new questions about the rights of digital libraries.

Internet Archive previously told courts that it purchased all of its materials legally. However, the publishing houses say that argument is a “blind denial that ignores established law.”