DeSantis appears to mock Trump over hush money controversy

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a potential 2024 White House candidate, appeared to mock former President Donald Trump's alleged affair with adult film actress Stormy Daniels and his potential indictment, which experts say is likely coming this week.

"I don't know what goes into paying hush money to a porn star, to secure silence over some typed alleged affair, I can't speak to that." DeSantis said, causing reporters in the room to giggle.

Still, DeSantis made clear he thought that Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg was politically motivated to prosecute Trump.

"[Bragg], like other Soros-funded prosecutors, they weaponize their office to impose a political agenda on society at the expense of the rule of law and public safety,” DeSantis said at a press conference, referring to how billionaire George Soros partially funded Bragg's campaign via a political action committee. “He has downgraded over 50% of the felonies to misdemeanors. He says he doesn’t want to even have jail time for the vast, vast majority of crimes.”