Credit Suisse employees are helping to bail out the bank

For years, senior Credit Suisse employees were paid partly in a special bond that is now worth nothing, zeroed out as part of the bank’s fire sale to UBS, people familiar with the matter said.

Known as “contingent convertibles,” they function as regular bonds that receive interest — unless the bank’s capital falls below a certain level. Then they can be “bailed in” and their value wiped out to cover the hit.

That’s what happened over the weekend, when Credit Suisse, facing unraveling confidence and investor outflows, was sold for $3 billion to its bigger rival, UBS, in a deal that zeroes out the value of the 16 billion Swiss francs ($17 billion) worth of CoCo bonds the bank had issued in recent years.