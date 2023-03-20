Amazon to lay off an additional 9,000 employees

Jassy said that while Amazon had expanded significantly in recent years, "the uncertain economy...and the uncertainty that exists in the near future" meant the company must be proactive about its costs.

"The overriding tenet of our annual planning this year was to be leaner while doing so in a way that enables us to still invest robustly in the key long-term customer experiences that we believe can meaningfully improve customers’ lives and Amazon as a whole," Jassy wrote.

He added that these 9,000 positions were not included in the earlier round of layoffs as analysis on these teams had not then been completed.

The layoffs are expected to be finalized by mid to late April, Jassy said.