Exclusive / Top Senate Democrats press Trump on affordability

Three of the Senate’s highest-ranking Democrats will call on President Donald Trump today to abandon his tariffs, issue refunds, and end the war in Iran, offering a preview of their party’s economic messaging leading up to November’s midterm elections.

“Trump promised to lower costs ‘on Day One,’ but he’s doing the exact opposite: stealing taxpayer dollars with his illegal tariffs, while his war of choice in Iran burns through billions of dollars abroad and drives up prices at home,” Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y. — along with the top Democrats on the Senate banking and finance committees, Sens. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and Ron Wyden, D-Ore. — said in a statement shared first with Semafor.

“Donald Trump must immediately terminate his destructive tariffs, refund the unlawfully collected tariff money, and bring his Iran war to an end to prevent even further economic disaster.”

Their demands will be ignored by the White House, which is already taking steps to replace the tariffs struck down by the Supreme Court.