Semafor Launches The CEO Signal Show with Penny Pritzker and Andrew Edgecliffe-Johnson

Semafor this week announced the launch of The CEO Signal, a new video and audio series featuring high-level peer conversations with global business leaders about their most consequential decisions — and what those decisions signal about the future of the new world economy. The show is hosted by Penny Pritzker, founder and chairman of PSP Partners and former US Secretary of Commerce, and Andrew Edgecliffe-Johnson, Semafor’s CEO Editor and veteran chronicler of global business.

The CEO Signal video and audio show is an expansion of The CEO Signal, Semafor’s invitation-only weekly briefing, read exclusively by senior executives at companies with $500 million or more in annual revenues. That briefing — a curated guide to the ideas, leaders, and companies shaping global business, edited by Edgecliffe-Johnson — counts 75 percent of Fortune 500 company CEOs among its engaged subscribers.

The show debuts ahead of Semafor World Economy, April 13–17 in Washington, DC: the largest annual gathering of top global CEOs in the United States and the definitive live-journalism convening on the new world economy. The CEO Signal is the editorial through-line of that convening and a year-round complement — CEO insights and analysis exclusively for the world’s most consequential decision-makers.