Saudi Arabia touts ‘capabilities’ in warning to Iran

Gulf patience is not unlimited. This was the main takeaway from an overnight press briefing by Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan, after he hosted his counterparts from the Gulf and the wider region in Riyadh. The kingdom was under fire as they met, with the loud booms of intercepts heard near the hotel where they were meeting.

While the Gulf’s defense-first policy stands, the minister condemned Iran’s attacks on energy facilities, ports, airports, and cities, accusing Tehran of intentionally striking civilians. Iran’s targeting “is something that was premeditated, preplanned, preorganised and well thought out,” Prince Faisal said. He warned Tehran to “recalculate quickly,” but added he was “doubtful they have that wisdom.” The kingdom and its partners have “very significant capabilities,” he said, without elaborating on what measures Saudi could take.

Riyadh is aiming for de-escalation through diplomatic pressure. With what little trust that was built with Tehran over the past few years “shattered,” Prince Faisal had a dour assessment of what the relationship will look like after the war. If Iran doesn’t stop immediately, he said, there “will be almost nothing that can reestablish that trust.”