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Russia benefits from Iran war’s oil shocks

Mar 19, 2026, 6:50pm EDT
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A Russian state flag flies on the top of a diesel plant in the Yarakta Oil Field, owned by Irkutsk Oil Company (INK), in Irkutsk Region, Russia.
Vasily Fedosenko/Reuters

The Iran war’s global energy shocks are proving to be a boon for Russia — and may also benefit Tehran.

To cope with the shortfall of oil supply from the Middle East, Washington last week lifted sanctions on Russian oil that was already in tankers, a move that caught Kyiv by surprise, Semafor reported. The waiver has sparked a windfall for Moscow — and its shadow-fleet kingpin — after months of being squeezed by US sanctions: India has already bought 30 million barrels. The US is also weighing lifting restrictions on Iranian crude.

Washington for years deployed a sanctions architecture to constrict Moscow and Tehran’s economies.

Within three weeks of this war, “we’re tearing it to shreds,” an expert said. “It’s a complete strategic collapse.”

Chart showing 14-day running average dollar value of Russia energy exports
J.D. Capelouto
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