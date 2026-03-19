Exclusive / Republican floats vote on filibuster

More Republican senators want to kill the 60-vote threshold for legislation in the upper chamber if Democrats block new ID requirements for voters.

The loudest proponent of changing the rules, Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., told Semafor he is not trying to use the “nuclear option” to do it.

“I would suggest we vote on a rule change at a 67-vote threshold,” Johnson said.

Such a vote — which is bound to fail but would put senators on the record — differs from using a simple majority to change the Senate rules, a vote a senator could force after an unsuccessful vote to break a filibuster.

Most agree the filibuster isn’t going anywhere.

“The tide will turn, and we will appreciate the leverage that the filibuster gives us to negotiate when we are once again in the minority,” said retiring Sen. Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo.