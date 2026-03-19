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Japan PM faces highwire meeting with Trump

Mar 19, 2026, 6:37am EDT
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Trump and Takaichi.
Evelyn Hockstein/File Photo/Reuters

Japan’s Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi meets with US President Donald Trump in Washington today, and must strike a balance between improving trade ties and easing tensions over the Iran war.

The pair had a bonhomie-filled meeting last fall, but Takaichi has since refused to send Japanese ships to help unblock the Strait of Hormuz — Japan’s minesweeping vessels are among the best in the world — despite Trump’s requests.

Japan is dependent on US trade, but wants an end to the conflict in Iran to bring down energy costs, a Council on Foreign Relations analyst noted: Takaichi must walk a tightrope between “[conveying] her country’s desire for peace while demonstrating to a skeptical President Trump the value of the US-Japan alliance.”

Tom Chivers
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