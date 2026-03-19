Iran’s hardliners consolidate power

Hardliners appeared to consolidate power in Iran as a result of US and Israeli air strikes, with experts fearing restrictions on dissent could be even harsher.

Iranian authorities extended blocks on the internet instituted after widespread anti-government protests in recent months, and arrested hundreds they have described as traitors. Though US President Donald Trump has vowed regime change, Iranian officials believe time is on their side as long as they can keep the Strait of Hormuz closed, pushing Washington to seek an off-ramp.

Analysts fear the US and Israel’s continued campaign against Tehran’s leadership, including this week’s killing of Iran’s security chief, seen by some as comparatively moderate, could further entrench the extremists. “Every layer that you remove, the next layer is going to be more hard-line,” an Iran expert said.