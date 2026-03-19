Iran steps up strikes on Gulf energy sites

Tehran stepped up attacks on energy infrastructure across the Gulf after Israel hit the world’s largest gas field in Iran, driving already elevated energy prices higher still.

Qatar said Iran’s drones and missiles caused “extensive damage,” while Saudi Arabia and the UAE said they had intercepted incoming ordnance. US President Donald Trump said that Israel had acted alone, but added that the US will “massively blow up” the South Pars gas field if Iran attacks Qatar’s facilities again. Two vessels were also struck in the Persian Gulf.

Energy prices spiked again, with crude oil reaching $116 a barrel while European gas prices surged, an issue that will dominate conversation at a summit of EU leaders that opens today in Brussels.