Global clean technology investment triples over 7 years

Global investment in clean technology tripled over the past seven years, hitting record levels last year, though growth slowed significantly.

Investment grew just 7% in 2025, down from 23% in 2023, with all three leading regions — the EU, the US, and China — pulling back, Rhodium’s Clean Investment Monitor found. The slowdown is a result of fading government subsidies that had accelerated manufacturing growth in the late 2010s and early 2020s. Global clean tech manufacturing investments peaked in 2023 and have since fallen more than 40%, driven largely by China, where they dropped 70% from their 2023 peak.

Elsewhere, however, manufacturing investments have remained flat or risen, with predictions that India could have the largest manufacturing capacity in batteries, solar, and wind outside China and the US by 2030. Meanwhile, global investment in deployment of clean electric power and transport is still growing, hitting record highs last year on the back of solar and EVs.