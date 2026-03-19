Costa Rica ranked fourth happiest country

The happiest places in the world are no longer exclusively high-income Western countries.

The latest Gallup World Happiness Report revealed some familiar findings — Nordic countries remain content, with Finland at the top, and Iceland, Denmark, Sweden, and Norway in four of the next five spots. But Costa Rica is in fourth, the highest ever ranking for a Latin American country.

Most nations report higher wellbeing than 20 years ago, especially among the young — it is most notable in central and eastern Europe — but some English-speaking countries, notably Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and the US, saw youth happiness decline, as did western Europe.