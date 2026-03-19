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Central banks raise the inflation alarm

Mar 19, 2026, 6:19pm EDT
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Jerome Powell
Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

Central bankers in major economies are voicing concerns about the risk of inflation stemming from the war in Iran.

The US Federal Reserve Chair spoke of an accumulation of shocks — “the tariff shock, the pandemic, and now an energy shock” — that blunts progress on fighting inflation. The European Central Bank warned of a “material impact on near-term inflation.” Officials in Canada, England, and Japan also said they stand ready to act to address economic disruption, after facing criticism that they reacted too slowly to tame post-pandemic inflation.

The attacks on energy infrastructure mark a turning point in the conflict, a Singapore-based strategist said, hitting “the plumbing of the global energy system. What is unsettling markets now is the growing stagflation ​risk.”

J.D. Capelouto
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