xAI, Nvidia join Microsoft-BlackRock AI fund

Nvidia and Elon Musk’s artificial intelligence startup are joining an effort led by BlackRock, Microsoft, and Abu Dhabi to invest billions into AI.

The fund aims to initially raise $30 billion to build the data centers and energy infrastructure needed to power advanced AI.

The addition of Musk’s xAI into the partnership means the tech billionaire will join forces with the main financial backer of one of his biggest rivals, OpenAI, which has a longstanding partnership with Microsoft. A BlackRock executive is also a member of the ChatGPT-maker’s board.

Tech firms are pouring capital into increasingly ambitious infrastructure to keep up with the technology’s own voracious computing needs: In January, SoftBank, Oracle, and OpenAI together announced they would spend up to $100 billion on AI infrastructure in the US.